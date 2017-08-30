Register
23:58 GMT +330 August 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    The Texas state flag and American flag wave in the wind over an area of debris left behind in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Rockport, Texas.

    Hurricane Harvey Disaster: 'Real Estate Sector in Houston May Never Be The Same'

    © AP Photo/ Eric Gay
    US
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Hurricane Harvey Hits US (37)
    143020

    Disastrous flooding triggered by Hurricane Harvey in the US state of Texas is expected to deteriorate in coming days. Although it’s unclear to what extent the shutdown of petroleum refineries and chemical plants will have on the economy, but the hurricane has severely affected the real estate sector, Jim Blackburn from Rice University told Sputnik.

    Talking about the extent of the damage caused by Hurricane Harvey, Jim Blackburn, professor of environmental law at Rice University, said that thousands of homes have been damaged and it will take many months to make them livable again.

    “Real estate and in particular some 20,000 homes have been evacuated and there are 9,000 refugees in the center downtown, but certainly there are areas of the town that might have to be considered uninhabitable in the future,” the professor said.

    According to him the “real estate development sector in Houston may never be the same” after this hurricane.

    A neighborhood near Addicks Reservoir are flooded by rain from Tropical Storm Harvey Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, in Houston.
    © AP Photo/ David J. Phillip
    Death Toll From Hurricane Harvey in Texas Rises to 30 - Reports
    He also said that Houston-based facilities and products have also suffered and in the long term availability of plastics and gasoline will be affected heavily

    Talking about how long it will take for the region to recover from the hurricane, Blackburn said that although it’s too early to say anything, one thing is clear: every home that has been flooded will need to be repaired because many people will try to get back into their homes as soon as possible. 

    “It can easily take several months for repairs to take place. The walls, floors, the carpets, etc., all will get molded, so virtually everything will need to be taken out, including the furniture. There can also be major electrical damage, so we will actually be rebuilding some of the areas that have been flooded,” Blackburn said.

    He added that this could take six months to a year just to get people back into their homes and also to figure out the insurance policies for all the damage that Hurricane Harvey has caused.

    According to the professor, this hurricane is very different from any other calamities that have occurred in the US before because of its sheer scale.

    “We are looking at storms today and in the future that are going to be quite different. We have had two 500-year floods and this one now, which I think will be considered a 1,000-year flood event. It’s not supposed to happen within just a two to three year time period,” Blackburn said.

    US President Donald Trump announces his strategy for the war in Afghanistan during an address from Fort Myer, Virginia, US, August 21, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts
    US Federal Relief Efforts to Hurricane Harvey Damages to Be 'Costly' - Trump
    He further stressed that the statistics are not supposed to work in this way, and it is vital to reconsider worst-case scenarios.

    “However, it’s very difficult due to the climate change debates that we are having. It is really time to roll up our sleeves and truly understand these implications and do something about them, otherwise events like these are going to be recurring,” the professor added.

    Disastrous flooding triggered by Hurricane Harvey in the US state of Texas is expected to deteriorate in the coming days. Heavy downpours of almost 30 inches have turned Houston's roads into rivers. According to the estimations of the National Weather Service, total rainfall could double by the end of the week.

    Earlier, Donald Trump declared a federal emergency in the US state of Louisiana. Meanwhile, as many as 3,000 people have been rescued in Houston and neighboring areas, while at least 30 people are believed to have died in storm-related incidents.

    Hurricane Harvey hit Texas on Saturday and was downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm by the US National Hurricane Center later on the same day. The storm affected mainly southeastern Texas, including the city of Houston, in addition to southwestern Louisiana. Harvey is the largest storm to hit the United States since the catastrophic Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

    Topic:
    Hurricane Harvey Hits US (37)

    Related:

    Hurricane Harvey Hits Louisiana Coastline for 2nd Time
    Some 14,000 National Guard Troops Activated in Texas Amid Hurricane - Governor
    US Federal Relief Efforts to Hurricane Harvey Damages to Be 'Costly' - Trump
    Katrina 2.0? Houston Soaked by Hurricane Harvey
    US Deploys Over 900 Rescue Workers in Hurricane-Hit Texas
    FEMA Preparing to Spend Years Rebuilding Texas After Hurricane Harvey
    Tags:
    climate change, evacuation, flooding, damage, real estate, interview, Hurricane Harvey, Texas, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'Monster Trucks' at Moscow Off-Road Show Exhibition
    'Monster Trucks' at Moscow Off-Road Show Exhibition
    Fear Sees Danger Everywhere
    Fear Sees Danger Everywhere
    European States Hit Hardest by Islamist Terrorists
    Islamist Terrorists Hit European States Hardest

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok