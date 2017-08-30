Some 14,000 National Guard Troops Activated in Texas Amid Hurricane - Governor

The governor of the US state of Texas said that additional National Guard troops amid a massive flooding as a result of the Harvey tropical storm.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The authorities in the US state of Texas have increased the activated number of National Guard troops to 14,000 in the Hurricane Harvey rescue efforts, Governor Greg Abbott said.

"We had 12,000 National Guard members activated, that number has been increased to 14,000," Abbott stated. "We are now up to the highest level on a number of Texas National Guard members who are deployed to help our fellow Texans to deal with these challenges."

© AP Photo/ Pat Sullivan Hurricane Harvey: Largest Refinery in US Shuts Down Amid Massive Flooding in Texas

The authorities in the US state of Texas have added 14 new counties to the federal disaster declaration in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, Governor Greg Abbott said during a press conference on Wednesday.

"I have asked for and received an expansion of the number of counties added to the federal disaster declaration… Now the total is 33 counties," Abbott stated. "We have added 14 counties."

Hurricane Harvey, which is currently moving eastward from the state toward Louisiana, causing heavy floods. According to the latest data on the death toll as a result of the storm, 30 people lost their lives amid the largest hurricane in the US after Hurricane Katrina in 2005.