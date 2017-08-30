US 'Never Out of Diplomatic Solutions' on N Korean Settlement - Pentagon Chief

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Wednesday ahead of a meeting with his South Korean counterpart that the United States is never ruling out a diplomatic solution to the North Korean crisis.
"We're never out of diplomatic solutions. We continue to work together, and the minister and I share a responsibility to provide for the protection of our nations, our populations and our interests, which is what we are here to discuss today," Mattis said.
Mattis said Tuesday's UN Security Council condemnation of North Korea's "outrageous" launch of a ballistic missile over Japan demonstrated that the world was united in diplomatic efforts to stop North Korea's "reckless and intolerable" behavior.
Tensions around Pyongyang's missile program have flared up this summer, following the adoption of the UN Security Council sanctions, which led to North Korea trading threats and warnings with the United States.
Russia and China have repeatedly called on Washington and Pyongyang to resume a dialogue and proposed a "double freeze" plan to settle the conflict urging North Korea to stop nuclear tests and calling on the US and South Korea to refrain from joint drills.
