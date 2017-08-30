US 'Never Out of Diplomatic Solutions' on N Korean Settlement - Pentagon Chief

The head of the Pentagon said a day after the latest North Korean missile launch that the US is still not ruling out a diplomatic solution to the escalation on the Korean peninsula in a comment, clarifying the US president's statement saying that "all options are on the table."

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Wednesday ahead of a meeting with his South Korean counterpart that the United States is never ruling out a diplomatic solution to the North Korean crisis.

"We're never out of diplomatic solutions. We continue to work together, and the minister and I share a responsibility to provide for the protection of our nations, our populations and our interests, which is what we are here to discuss today," Mattis said.

Mattis said Tuesday's UN Security Council condemnation of North Korea's "outrageous" launch of a ballistic missile over Japan demonstrated that the world was united in diplomatic efforts to stop North Korea's "reckless and intolerable" behavior.

Mattis' statement clarified a statement made on Tuesday by Trump saying that " all options are on the table " concerning a possible response to latest Pyongyang's missile launch. The next day, Trump said in a Twitter post that the US diplomatic approach of talking to North Korea had not worked for 25 years, adding that "talking is not the answer."

Tensions around Pyongyang's missile program have flared up this summer, following the adoption of the UN Security Council sanctions, which led to North Korea trading threats and warnings with the United States.

Russia and China have repeatedly called on Washington and Pyongyang to resume a dialogue and proposed a "double freeze" plan to settle the conflict urging North Korea to stop nuclear tests and calling on the US and South Korea to refrain from joint drills.