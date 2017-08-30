Hurricane Harvey Hits Louisiana Coastline for 2nd Time - Hurricane Center

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Hurricane Harvey is moving eastward from the state of Texas toward Louisiana, causing heavy floods, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Wednesday.
"Life-threatening flooding continues in southeastern Texas and portions of southwestern Louisiana…. There is a danger of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, during the next 12 hours in the indicated locations," NHC said in its message.
Latest key messages for Tropical Storm #Harvey at 4 AM CDT: https://t.co/7SHBg9lGxt pic.twitter.com/x7gOHWAjcT— NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) 30 августа 2017 г.
According to the center, the storm made landfall about 5 miles from Cameron, Louisiana, a coastal town near the southwestern tip of the state. The maximum sustained winds are about 45 miles per hour.
It is the second time Harvey made landfall along the Louisiana-Texas border since it struck the United States' southern coastline.
At least 30 people have been killed in the floods that swept across vast areas of Texas. According to latest figures, 13,000 people have been rescued.
