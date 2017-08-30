Hurricane Harvey Hits Louisiana Coastline for 2nd Time - Hurricane Center

The US National Hurricane Center reported Wednesday that Hurricane Harvey was moving toward Louisiana and would cause life-threatening floods.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Hurricane Harvey is moving eastward from the state of Texas toward Louisiana, causing heavy floods, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Wednesday.

"Life-threatening flooding continues in southeastern Texas and portions of southwestern Louisiana…. There is a danger of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, during the next 12 hours in the indicated locations," NHC said in its message.