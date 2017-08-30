US Federal Relief Efforts to Hurricane Harvey Damages to Be 'Costly' - Trump

The US federal response efforts to provide relief to the state of Texas for damages from Hurricane Harvey will be costly, according to US President Donald Trump.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US federal response efforts to provide relief to the state of Texas for damages from Hurricane Harvey will be costly, President Donald Trump said during a briefing at an Emergency Operations Center in the city of Austin.

"We’re going to be working with Congress on helping out the state of Texas, it’s going to be a costly proposition," Trump stated on Tuesday. "Probably there’s never been anything so expensive in our country’s history, there’s never been anything so historic in terms of damage."

On Monday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the state government will work on recovery efforts for a long time.

The White House confirmed earlier on Tuesday that Trump will revisit Texas over the weekend to further review relief efforts in response to the storm damages.

On Friday, Hurricane Harvey hit Texas as a category four storm and is still considered a great threat. The storm affected mainly southeastern Texas, including the city of Houston, in addition to southwestern Louisiana. According to media reports, up to 15 people have been killed as of Monday.