Register
02:02 GMT +330 August 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A neighborhood near Addicks Reservoir are flooded by rain from Tropical Storm Harvey Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, in Houston.

    Trump Tours Flood Damage in Texas, As Death Toll Rises From Killer Storm

    © AP Photo/ David J. Phillip
    US
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Hurricane Harvey Hits US (31)
    0 424 0 0

    Touching down in Corpus, Christi, Texas, Tuesday, US President Donald Trump gets a first-hand look into the damage that was caused by Tropical Storm Harvey when it made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane just five days prior.

    "This was of epic proportion, no one has ever seen anything like this," Trump said in a live presser Tuesday. "I just want to say that working with the governor and his entire team has been an honor for us."

    Trump Corpus Christi
    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    ‘What a Turnout’: Twitter Mocks Trump Over Harvey Crowd Size Comments (VIDEO)
    Trump later added that a congratulations will not be given to everyone — including Texas Governor Greg Abbott — until after Harvey's mess has been taken care of.

    "We won't say congratulations. We don't want to do that," Trump urged. "We'll congratulate each other when it's all finished."

    After being updated on the situation by local, state and FEMA officials, President Trump, along with First Lady Melania Trump, headed to Austin, Texas, to discuss rescue efforts with state officials.

    According to Sarah Huckabee Sanders, "a big part of what today will be about is the coordination between local, state and federal officials. That will lay the groundwork for the recovery efforts that are going to be going on for quite some time."

    "The president wants to be very cautious about making sure that any activity doesn't disrupt any of the recovery efforts that are still ongoing, which is the reason for the locations we are going [to] today," Sanders told reporters aboard Air Force One Tuesday. "As of right now, I don't know that we will be able to get to some of the really damaged areas."

    Since Harvey first made landfall in Rockport, Texas, at least ten people have died as thousands of others have been left displaced. Houston Mayor Sylvester Perez confirmed Tuesday that a 60-year-old officer with the Houston Police Department died after he was "caught in floodwaters while driving" to his post.

    ​With more than 30 inches of rain already flooding the Houston metro area, and another 20 expected, the National Weather Service called the rainfall and flooding triggered by Harvey "catastrophic and life-threatening" in parts of eastern Texas and western Louisiana.

    With Harvey expected to make landfall Wednesday in the Bayou State's Cameron Parish, the region may see a Hurricane Katrina-like impact it witnessed 12 years ago. Officials speculate the area will see an "hourly rainfall rate of 3 to 6 inches." Ten to 15 inches has already been recorded in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

    Interstate highway 45 is submerged from the effects of Hurricane Harvey seen during widespread flooding in Houston, Texas, U.S.
    © REUTERS/ Richard Carson
    More Texas Counties Brace for Second Assault by Hurricane Harvey (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

    Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards reported first responders had rescued 500 people, warning many others to "pull the trigger today and let us help you get out," if they were concerned about homes flooding.

    The unprecedented deluge even caused the weather service to add new color indicators to its charts in order to effectively map the downpour. The new scale denotes a dark purple to mark 15 to 20 inches of rain along with two lighter shades that indicate 20 to 30 and "greater than 30 inches," NPR reported.

    ​Shooting up overnight to $42 billion from $30 billion, Harvey's estimated damages may put the troublesome tropical storm among the top most costly ever, AFP reported.

    Chuck Watson, founder of the disaster modeling firm Enki Research, told the press agency that Harvey is about a damaging as Hurricane Ike and Hurricane Wilma, which struck the US in 2008 and 2005 respectively.

    Topic:
    Hurricane Harvey Hits US (31)

    Related:

    Trump Not to Visit Houston, Texas Amid Massive Flooding Over Hurricane Harvey
    Trump Declares Emergency Situation in Louisiana Due to Hurricane Harvey
    Fuel Prices Rise as Harvey Disrupts Gulf Coast Oil Infrastructure
    FEMA Preparing to Spend Years Rebuilding Texas After Hurricane Harvey
    Harvey Rages: Texas TV Studio Flooded Because of Hurricane
    Tags:
    Hurricane Harvey, Melania Trump, Donald Trump, Texas
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Naked Beauty: Mesmerizing Body Art Show in South Korea
    Naked Beauty: Mesmerizing Body Art Show in South Korea
    Can't Be Stopped
    Can't Be Stopped
    To Thaw night concert at Moscow metro
    How to Survive the Dawn of the Dead in Moscow Metro

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok