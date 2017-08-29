‘What a Turnout’: Twitter Mocks Trump Over Harvey Crowd Size Comments (VIDEO)

Standing before the scene of chaos, displacement and havoc in southern Texas where Hurricane Harvey has ripped apart homes and families, US President Donald Trump stood up on top of a fire truck and exclaimed “what a crowd, what a turnout.”

The Twittersphere won’t let him live it down.

In the midst of one of the worst natural disasters to happen in the US since Hurricane Katrina, Trump addressed people affected by Hurricane Harvey as though they were supporters and he’d just arrived for a campaign rally.

— PROUD RESISTER 👊 (@ProudResister) August 29, 2017

​Trump was upbeat and enthusiastic during his speech about services that were en route to help Texans.

— Sarah Burris (@SarahBurris) August 29, 2017

​The White House press pool “heard no mention of the dead, dying or displaced Texans and no expression of sympathy for them.”

— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 29, 2017

​Speaking in Corpus Christi, Texas, Trump said “this is historic. It’s epic.”