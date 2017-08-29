‘What a Turnout’: Twitter Mocks Trump Over Harvey Crowd Size Comments (VIDEO)

The Twittersphere won’t let him live it down.
In the midst of one of the worst natural disasters to happen in the US since Hurricane Katrina, Trump addressed people affected by Hurricane Harvey as though they were supporters and he’d just arrived for a campaign rally.
Trump was upbeat and enthusiastic during his speech about services that were en route to help Texans.
The White House press pool “heard no mention of the dead, dying or displaced Texans and no expression of sympathy for them.”
Speaking in Corpus Christi, Texas, Trump said “this is historic. It’s epic.”
