Register
02:04 GMT +330 August 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Police officers take a protester into custody Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2014, in Ferguson, Mo.

    Trump's Lifting Ban on Military Gear: 'People Are Going to Get Killed'

    © AP Photo/ Charlie Riedel
    US
    Get short URL
    492622

    Donald Trump's latest executive order on lifting the ban on deliveries of military equipment to US police has prompted controversy. Instead of ensuring domestic security, Trump's measure is likely to ruin trust and deepen the racism scandal-marred rift between the American people and law enforcement, experts told Sputnik.

    Donald Trump's decision to ensure domestic security by restoring the flow of surplus military gear to police may have precisely the opposite effect, according to Dr. Thomas Nolan, an associate professor of criminology at Merrimack College and former senior policy analyst in the Office of Civil Rights and Civil Liberties at the Department of Homeland Security in Washington, DC.

    "We are going to see, I think, bad results from the acquisition by police of military vehicles once again, and I think we are going see people who are going to get hurt and people who are going to get killed in our communities," Dr. Nolan told Radio Sputnik.

    On Monday, President Trump signed an executive order to lift the ban on the delivery of surplus military equipment to local and state police imposed by the Obama administration. The measure was taken less than a month after a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville.

    "These restrictions went too far, we will not put superficial concerns above public safety, we will do our best to get you what you need," Attorney General Jeff Sessions told the national convention of the Fraternal Order of Police in Nashville, Tennessee, on August 28.

    Los Angeles Police
    © Flickr/ alexbcthompson
    Trump Authorizes Military Hardware Transfer to Local Police Forces
    The Pentagon's 1033 program, suspended by President Obama in 2015, envisaged giving police departments specific military equipment such as grenade launchers, high-caliber weapons and armored vehicles. The restrictions came in response to fierce public discontent with how the equipment was used by the police during protests and riots in Ferguson, Missouri, back in 2014.

    "I have never seen any empirical evidence that shows that the deployment of military weapons, and aircraft, and military vehicles has any significant effect on lowering the crime rates," Dr. Nolan, who is also a 27-year veteran of the Boston Police Department, emphasized.

    Referring to the heated unrest in Ferguson in 2014 against police racism and brutality, the veteran stressed that the "use of weapons, vehicles, aircrafts and military uniforms actually creates and widens the divide between the police and the communities that they work in."

    He highlighted that Obama's ban had a certain effect "lowering the volume of disconnect" between ordinary Americans and police, which was demonstrated during the Ferguson unrest. In that sense, he added, Trump's recent move will be especially counterproductive.

    Dr. Gali Perry, a research fellow at the Institute of Criminology of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, echoes Nolan.

    "There is no supporting evidence for any long-term crime drop in regard to police using paramilitary gear," she told Radio Sputnik.

    The Israeli academic emphasized the importance of mutual trust between police and ordinary civilians. Alas, the military equipment used by law enforcement personnel could easily ruin this trust.

    US Police officers. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Lynne Sladky
    Trump's Decision to Give Military Weapons to Police Slammed as 'Defying Logic'
    Dr. Perry underscored that the heavier police officers are armed, the less the general public trusts them. This is both a technical and psychological issue, the Israeli expert explained.

    The crux of the matter, according to Dr. Perry, is that "when they [people] see military gear carried by police officers they tend to perceive the police as the enemy … and they see the process as a battlefield," she pointed out.

    The first wave of Ferguson unrest followed the fatal shooting of a young African-American man, Michael Brown, by white police officer Darren Wilson on August 9, 2014.

    The Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement formed the core of the protest with hundreds of activists arriving in Ferguson, where violent clashes between law enforcement and the protesters erupted.

    Demonstrators with Black Lives Matter march during a protest in Washington, U.S., July 8, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts
    Demonstrators with Black Lives Matter march during a protest in Washington, U.S., July 8, 2016.

    In the second wave, in late November 2014, the protests nearly spiraled out of control after officer Wilson had not been indicted.

    Thousands of people took to the streets in more than 170 US cities. The BLM played a key role in facilitating the nationwide movement. The organization emerged after the acquittal of white neighborhood watch captain George Zimmerman who shot dead African-American teen Trayvon Martin on February 26, 2012.

    The protests, which continued across the country until 2015, further fueled heated debates about police racism, brutality and militarization.

    This August 13, 2014, photo by St. Louis Post Dispatch photographer Robert Cohen shows Edward Crawford returning a tear gas canister fired by police who were trying to disperse protesters in Ferguson, Missouri
    © AP Photo/ St. Louis Post Dispatch
    This August 13, 2014, photo by St. Louis Post Dispatch photographer Robert Cohen shows Edward Crawford returning a tear gas canister fired by police who were trying to disperse protesters in Ferguson, Missouri

    According to Fatal Encounters, a nonprofit group that tracks deaths during police altercations, as many as 2,902 people in the United States have been shot and killed by police officers since Brown's death.

    The racism debate, which was calmed by the Obama ban, was invigorated again amid the clashes between demonstrators and their opponents during a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville on August 11-12.

    The clashes left one woman dead and nearly 20 others injured. The tragedy prompted fears of an upsurge in ultra-right wing movements. As a result, right-wing rallies scheduled to be held in San Francisco and Berkeley were canceled.

    Related:

    Thousands Protest Against Police Brutality in Paris After Murder of Chinese Man
    French Police Fire Tear Gas at Anti-Brutality Protesters in Paris
    Thousands Protest Against Police Brutality in Central Paris
    Over 240 People Arrested by French Police Amid Riots Against Police Brutality
    Police Brutality, Trump Presidential Win Sparks Civil Unrest Across US
    US Law Enforcement Officers Equip Russian Handguns to End Police Brutality
    Police Brutality Protesters Target Black Friday Shopping in Chicago
    Tags:
    police brutality, Black Lives Matter, Donald Trump, Ferguson, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Naked Beauty: Mesmerizing Body Art Show in South Korea
    Naked Beauty: Mesmerizing Body Art Show in South Korea
    Can't Be Stopped
    Can't Be Stopped
    To Thaw night concert at Moscow metro
    How to Survive the Dawn of the Dead in Moscow Metro

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok