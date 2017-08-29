Reporter Helps Save Truck Driver From Drowning on Live TV in Texas (VIDEO)

A TV reporter working for local US channel KHOU 11, while covering the flooding in Houston, Texas, resulting from Hurricane Harvey, came to the rescue for a truck driver who was stranded in 10 feet of water. Viewers could watch live as the reporter tried to help him.

Reporter Brandi Smith and camera operator Mario Sandoval spotted a truck surrounded by water from a bridge. Luckily right at that moment Smith noticed a rescue team driving by.

She ran towards them flagging them down and brought them to the trapped driver, all the while reporting live.

Incredible, watch as @BrandiKHOU flags down a rescue boat on-air, saving this truck driver's life https://t.co/EVvNbdt13k pic.twitter.com/3mYi9McniB — Hayley Jones (@meetmissjoness) August 27, 2017

​“Incredible kudos to these two sheriff’s deputies who are risking their lives in this deep water. I’m sure he’s very wet, very cold, very frightened." Smith said on camera.

“I finally feel like I can breathe," she added when the driver was rescued.

Smith deservingly became a social media hero as many viewers took to Twitter to praise her actions.

​The driver named Robert expressed his gratitude to Smith and the rescue team for helping him.

@BrandiKHOU & I are fine i don't even know how long we were live I used a 96min card + half of my 2nd card. #Harvey #Team #khou11 pic.twitter.com/nnrDSXwS8M — Mario Sandoval (@KHOU_MSandoval) August 27, 2017

​“I just thank God that you guys were right here to get me and put me back on land safely,” Robert said in a short interview, minutes after the rescue, Mashable reported.