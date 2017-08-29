US to Posture Up More National Guard To Manage Flooding - Major General

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US National Guard is looking at keeping 30,000 more soldiers on standby in case the states of Texas and Louisiana require more help coping with flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey, National Guard Bureau Director of Domestic Operations Major General James Witham said on Tuesday.
"We are looking at posturing just on the National Guard side an additional 20,000 to 30,000 soldiers and airmen that if requested could be brought in," Witham told reporters.
According to media reports, at least nine people have died as a result of the storm.
