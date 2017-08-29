US to Posture Up More National Guard To Manage Flooding - Major General

The US National Guard is looking at keeping 30,000 more soldiers in case the consequences' of the Hurricane Harvey will be more harsh.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US National Guard is looking at keeping 30,000 more soldiers on standby in case the states of Texas and Louisiana require more help coping with flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey, National Guard Bureau Director of Domestic Operations Major General James Witham said on Tuesday.

"We are looking at posturing just on the National Guard side an additional 20,000 to 30,000 soldiers and airmen that if requested could be brought in," Witham told reporters.

Hurricane Harvey hit Texas late Friday as a category four storm and was later downgraded, but continues to wreak havoc on the US Gulf coast. The storm has affected mainly southeastern Texas, including the city of Houston, as well as Louisiana.

According to media reports, at least nine people have died as a result of the storm.