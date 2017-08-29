After Storm of Criticism, Trump Finally Arrives in Texas Amid Massive Flooding

After a storm of criticism for his attitude toward natural disasters amid Hurricane Harvey, US President Donald Trump has finally arrived in the flood-stricken state of Texas.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have arrived in the US state of Texas to review the situation and the response to Hurricane Harvey.

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and the president's aide Keith Schiller are accompanying Trump in Texas.

Trump will travel to "to a different part of the state" of Texas on Saturday to further review relief efforts in response to Hurricane Harvey, White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters later in the day.

Trump's decision to eliminate Obama's flood regulations, as well as his overall attitude to the ongoing Harvey storm in Texas prompted harsh criticism at home. However, Texas Governor Greg Abbot said on Monday that his state has been receiving all needed help from the Trump administration.

Trump signed away flood standards adopted by former President Barack Obama just a few weeks before devastating Hurricane Harvey hit Texas. The prescriptions, approved and signed by Obama in 2015, had not yet been in force but were designed to increase the resilience of infrastructure against natural disasters.

On Sunday, Hurricane Harvey hit Texas as a category four storm and is still considered a great threat. The storm affected mainly southeastern Texas, including the city of Houston, but also southwestern Louisiana. According to media reports, four people died as a result of the storm.

