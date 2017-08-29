Register
    Texas National Guard soldiers aid stranded residents in heavily flooded areas from the storms of Hurricane Harvey in Houston, Texas, U.S

    New York Deploys Extra National Guard Troops for Hurricane Rescue in Texas

    US
    Topic:
    Hurricane Harvey Hits US (31)
    19320

    New York decided to provide additional assistance to the flood-stricken Texas amid Hurricane Harvey.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — A search and rescue aircraft with 15 airmen from the New York National Guard are headed to the US state of Texas to join hurricane rescue efforts, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced in a press release on Tuesday.

    "New Yorkers are no strangers to the destruction that can come at the hands of mother nature, and we are prepared to continue to support these efforts in any way we can," Cuomo said.

    Tuesday’s deployment consists of an HC-130 search and rescue aircraft carrying 15 airmen from the 106thRescue Wing, which was slated to arrive at Fort Hood in Texas later in the day.

    A man walks through floods waters and onto the main road after surveying his property which was hit by Hurricane Harvey in Rockport, Texas, U.S. August 26, 2017.
    Hurricane Harvey: Texas, Louisiana Refineries at Risk of 'Not Being Able to Produce Gasoline' Amid Flooding
    This additional deployment was announced days after Cuomo dispatched 104 airmen along with three HH-60 Pave Hawk rescue helicopters, another HC-130 and several boats and watercraft for the relief effort.

    On Monday, New York National Guard rescue teams in helicopters and boats from the state’s initial deployment rescued 255 residents in the city of Houston and surrounding areas.

    A man walks through floods waters and onto the main road after surveying his property which was hit by Hurricane Harvey in Rockport, Texas, U.S. August 26, 2017.
    'Such a Good Boy': Texas Dog Preparing for Hurricane Harvey Becomes Local Hero (PHOTOS)
    Meanwhile, the US has activated an emergency response program to deploy hundreds of federal employees to the flood-stricken US states of Texas and Louisiana.

    US President Donald Trump declared states of emergency in both Texas and Louisiana following catastrophic flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey, which slammed into southeast Texas on Saturday and continues to wreak havoc along the Gulf coast.

    On Sunday, the US National Hurricane Center said Harvey continued to pose a deadly threat despite the fact it was gradually weakening. The National Hurricane Center has downgraded Harvey to a tropical storm, but as much of 30 inches of rain has already fallen in the Houston area. The National Weather Service says the city can expect another 15-25 inches of rain over the next several days.

