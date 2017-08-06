Tillerson to Seek Common Ground With Russia During Meeting With Lavrov

According to Haley, the US goal is to understand, which issues Russia and the United States may jointly address.
Lavrov will visit the Philippines on August 6-8 to participate in a number of events organized by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). On Thursday, the Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed that apart from other activities, Lavrov will hold a meeting with Tillerson to discuss Russia-US relations on the sidelines of the ASEAN Regional Forum.
The discussion of opportunities of the Russia-US cooperation in war torn Syria is expected to be on the agenda of talks.
