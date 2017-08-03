US Lawmakers Ready to Act if Trump 'Continues to Cozy Up to Russia'

US lawmakers stand ready to hold President Donald Trump accountable if he becomes too friendly with Russia, a US House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs Ranking Member said.

© AP Photo/ Evan Vucci Trump Did Not Speak to Putin Prior to Signing Russia Sanctions Bill - White House

Earlier in the day, Trump signed into law a bill, overwhelmingly approved by the US Congress, that stipulates tougher sanctions on Russia, Iran and North Korea. The sanctions target Russia's defense, intelligence, mining, shipping and railway industries and restrict dealings with Russian banks and energy companies.

"I hope Congress doesn't need to invoke the review provisions written into this law, but if the President continues to cozy up to Russia, lawmakers won't hesitate to act," Engel said in a release.

On Tuesday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said the new US sanctions against Russia were "absolutely illegitimate" and did not contribute to the development of trust between Moscow and Washington.