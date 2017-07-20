Trump Sends Thoughts, Prayers to McCain to Get Well Soon

US President Donald Trump wished Senator John McCain well in dealing with newly-diagnosed brain cancer, the White House said in a statement.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — McCain was diagnosed with a brain tumor and is recovering well from surgery, the senator’s office said in a press release earlier in the say.

"Senator John McCain has always been a fighter. Melania and I send our thoughts and prayers to Senator McCain, Cindy, and their entire family. Get well soon," the statement said on Wednesday.

McCain’s family is reviewing treatment options with his team of doctors at the Mayo Clinic Hospital in the US State of Arizona, the release stated. Treatment options may include a combination of chemotherapy and radiation, the release added.