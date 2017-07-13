Register
    Tillerson to Visit Qatar on July 13 After Trip to Saudi Arabia - US State Dept.

    US Secretary of State will visit Qatar on Thursday for meetings with top officials after visiting Saudi Arabia, according to the US State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US Secretary of State will visit Qatar on Thursday for meetings with top officials after visiting Saudi Arabia, State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said in a statement.

    "The Secretary will travel to Doha, Qatar July 13 to meet with senior Qatari officials," Nauert said Wednesday.

    Tillerson’s trip to Qatar is the second one in just three days. The US top diplomat was in Doha on July 11.

    During his visit on Monday, the United States and Qatar signed an agreement intending to disrupt financing of terrorist organizations.

    Tillerson also visited Kuwait on Monday, and Saudi Arabia on Wednesday in an attempt to resolve the crisis in the Gulf.

    On June 5, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates cut diplomatic relations with Qatar and imposed a blockade on the Gulf country, accusing it of supporting terrorism and interfering in their domestic affairs. Kuwait is trying to a mediate a diplomatic solution between Qatar and the Arab states.

    On July 3, the four countries agreed to a two-day extension of the deadline given to Qatar to respond to their list of demands.

    The 13-point list of demands includes the severance of Qatar’s relations with Iran, closure of Turkey’s military base in Qatar and a shutdown of the Al Jazeera TV channel.

    Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Thani said that the demands put forward by the Gulf States were neither acceptable nor based on evidence.

