Death Toll of Military Jet Crash in US State of Mississippi Rises to 16

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The KC-130 Marine Corps military refueling tanker crashed on Monday in the Leflore County near the Highway 82, the WMC media outlet reported.

According to investigators, the debris were found on both sides of the highway, which is a sign of an explosion before the crash.

Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant called on everyone to pray for victims of the crash.

“Please join Deborah [Bryant's wife] and me in praying for those hurting after this tragedy. Our men and women in uniform risk themselves every day to secure our freedom," he said, as quoted by the WMC.

Stephen Cohen, member of the US House of Representatives, also expressed condolences to the victims' families.