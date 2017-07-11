US Army Orders Hardware Upgrade for Armored Vehicle Replacement for Bradleys

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Work on the contract will be performed over the next two-and-a half-years in Sterling Heights in the US state of Michigan with an estimated completion date of November 6, 2019, the Defense Department said.

"BAE Systems Land and Armaments [of] Sterling Heights, Michigan was awarded a $15,222,829 modification… contract to modify the Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle platform integration design to accommodate evolving Army network hardware and software," the release said on Monday.

The vehicle designed to replace the M-2 Bradley, which has been the US Army’s main personnel carrier since the 1980s.

The new vehicle lacks the Bradley’s heavily-armed turret, but has an upgraded hull with better protection, power generation and automotive performance.