US Senate Approves Trump's Candidate for Chief of Regulatory Affairs

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Rao's nomination was approved in a 54-41 vote on Monday, despite Democratic opposition.

Rao is a professor at the George Mason University Antonin Scalia Law School and a founder of the Center for the Study of the Administrative State.

Earlier in the day, the White House decried Democratic obstruction against President Donald Trump's nominees for critical posts in the federal government. Director of Legislative Affairs Mark Short stressed during a press briefing Democrats continue to block Trump's candidates, which slows down progress on the administration's agenda.

Short noted that 32 Trump's nominees for key posts have been still waiting for a Senate vote.