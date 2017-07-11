Proposed Cuts to US Labor Dept. May Lead to More Latino Workplace Deaths

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The senators argued the two resolutions that have already passed Congress will weaken workplace safety, especially in Latino and immigrant majority jobs related to agriculture, construction and meatpacking.
"The administration has proposed cutting the DOL budget by $2.5 billion from Fiscal Year 2016’s enacted $12.2 billion, which would have been a 21% funding cut," the letter stated on Monday. "Combined, these proposed cuts and the effects of the CRA (Congressional Review Act) resolutions will jeopardize the lives of all working Americans and will likely lead to a sharper increase in Latino and immigrant workplace injuries and deaths."
Latino workers also hit a 20-year-high spike for the number of cases of workers spending days away from work due to injury or illness, the letter added.
Senators Al Franken, Robert Menendez, Sherrod Brown, Catherine Cortez Masto, Kirsten Gillibrand and Cory Booker signed the letter.
