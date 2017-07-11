US Republicans 'Must Work on 2018 Budget' Instead of Focusing on Healthcare Bill

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Last week, House Budget Committee Chairwoman Diane Black indicated that Republicans would likely mark up its fiscal 2018 budget resolution in the near future. If the resolution passes, it would be a significant step forward in the budget process.

"While Republicans pour all their energy into making health care unaffordable for working families, there’s still no jobs bills, no budget, and no plan to avert a catastrophic default on the full faith and credit of the United States," Pelosi said on Monday.

However, Republicans announced earlier on Monday that they would not have a markup of their 2018 budget this week.

Pelosi stressed the delay demonstrates that Republicans were trying to hide disastrous consequences of their bill aimed on benefiting the wealthy.

The White House unveiled President Donald Trump’s fiscal year 2018 budget proposal on May 23. The plan makes cuts throughout government agencies, but boosts defense spending.