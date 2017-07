WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The release noted that officers warned the protesters to leave, and those who refused were arrested and charged with crowding, obstructing or incommoding.

"This afternoon… the United States Capitol Police (USCP) responded to 13 locations in the House and Senate Office Buildings for reported demonstration activity," the release stated on Monday. "[A] total of 80 arrests have been made and the arrestees are currently being processed."