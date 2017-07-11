US Approves $1Bln Sale of Joint Light Tactical Vehicles to UK

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The sale includes accessories, or kits, to modify the tactical vehicles, including their armor, spare tires and power expansion, the release explained.

"The government of the United Kingdom (UK) has requested a possible sale of up to 2,747 Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTV)," the release stated. "[The] total estimated cost is $1.035 billion."

The DSCA pointed out the prime contractor for the sale will be Oshkosh Defense, LLC, located in the US state of Wisconsin.

Maintainer and operator training and logistics will also be provided by the contractor.