Stanford University Awarded $1.73Bln Contact to Run SLAC Accelerator Lab

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — SLAC has been operated by Stanford University since it was founded in 1962, and is one of 17 national labs operated by the Energy Department.

"US Secretary of Energy Rick Perry awarded a five-year, $1.73 billion new contract to Stanford University to manage and operate SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory in Menlo Park," the release stated.

Scientists at the lab conduct experiments in particle physics, accelerator science and technology, plasma and fusion energy and deep space telescopy, the release added.