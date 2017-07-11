Register
    President Donald Trump gestures as he walks with his daughter Ivanka Trump across the South Lawn of the White House in Washingto

    May Called Ivanka Trump's Taking Father's Seat at G20 Negotiations 'Reasonable'

    © AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    The presence of Ivanka Trump on behalf of her father, US President's Donald Trump, during the working session of the G20 Summit was "reasonable", because the discussion touched upon the initiative, led by Ivanka Trump and the World Bank, UK Prime Minister Theresa May said Monday.

    LONDON (Sputnik) — On Saturday, US Presidential Adviser Ivanka Trump briefly filled for US President and her father Donald Trump during the talks between the leaders of the G20 Summit, which sparked outrage and criticism of mass media all over the world. The same day, German Chancellor Angela Merkel defended Ivanka Trump, saying that she had the right to take her father's seat as a member of the US delegation. On Monday, Donald Trump explained on his Twitter page that he asked his daughter to hold a seat when he was out for brief meetings with the leaders of Japan and other countries.

    "I have to say in relation to the fact that Ivanka Trump took President Trump's seat at one point, that was after a session we had in the morning where we had launched the Women Entrepreneurs Finance Initiative which is an initiative that has been developed by Ivanka Trump and the World Bank. So I think it was entirely reasonable," May said in the House of Commons.

    Ivanka Trump took a job of an unpaid White House adviser in March. Her husband and the US president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner was appointed a senior presidential adviser in January.

