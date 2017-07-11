US Senate Obstructs 32 Key Trump Administration Nominees - White House

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Trump nominees have received five voice votes in the US Senate to date, Short noted.

"Senate Committee has obscured 32 of our nominees who are still waiting for floor vote," Short stated.

Moreover, Short said the Trump administration currently has seven deputy secretaries to manage the US federal departments who are waiting for a vote on the Senate floor.

The legislative affairs director stressed that resistance tactics by Democrats are stalling the Trump cabinet from achieving immediate results in line with the US president’s agenda.

Short called on Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to put partisan rhetoric aside and approve candidates for the most critical positions.