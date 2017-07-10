US Senate Intelligence Committee to Interview Trump Aides on Russia This Week

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The interviews are part of the committee's ongoing investigation into Russia’s alleged interference in last year's presidential election and potential collusion with the Trump campaign, ABC News said.

On Saturday, US media reported that Donald Trump Jr., along with Paul Manafort, Trump's then-campaign manager, and Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, met with a Russian lawyer to discuss the suspended program of adoption of children from Russia by US citizens during 2016 election campaign.

Russia has repeatedly denied claims of meddling in the US political process, calling such allegations absurd. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said Moscow did not have official contacts with Trump's team during the presidential campaign.