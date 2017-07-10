US Lawmaker Files Amendment to Block Trump-Putin 'Cyber Security Unit'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The first meeting between the Russian and the US presidents , Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, took place on Friday in Hamburg on the sidelines of the G-20 summit, lasting more than two hours. US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said at the end of the meeting that the two countries would create a working group to develop a framework agreement on cybersecurity and non-interference in each other's affairs.

On Sunday, Trump said on Twitter that he was not sure, whether the joint US-Russian cybersecurity group he discussed with Putin might really be set up.

"I just filed an amendment to the NDAA to block Donald Trump from partnering with Putin on a "Cyber Security unit," Beyer stated in a Twitter message.

The amendment would prevent any funds in the 2018 fiscal year from being used to share "intelligence, information, equipment, personnel, or facilities" as part of an agreement with Russia on a cyber security force.