US Amphibious Group With Marine Unit Departs for Deployment in Middle East

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The America ARG/15th MEU is set to provide senior US military leadership and coalition partners with a flexible force which can rapidly respond to contingencies and crises within a region, the release noted.

"While deployed, the America ARG/15th MEU team is scheduled operate in the Pacific, Middle East, and the Horn of Africa, conducting maritime security operations, crisis response capability, theater security cooperation and forward naval presence," the release stated.

America ARG units have spent most of the past six months completing a pre-deployment training cycle, the release explained.

With ships, aircraft, troops and logistical equipment, the ARG/MEU is a self-contained and self-sustained task force capable of conducting everything from combat operations to humanitarian assistance, according to the release.

