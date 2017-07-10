US Lawmakers Request Info on Trump's Stake in Gov't-Subsidized Property

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The letter claimed that actions taken by the Trump administration such as increased subsidies, sales of property or obtaining cash equity from the project could financially benefit the president.

"The president’s decision to maintain a 4 percent ownership stake in Starrett City means that his administration oversees Department of Housing and Urban Development programs that pay the President millions of dollars annually," Cummings and Jeffries wrote in their letter to HUD and trustees for the housing project.

© REUTERS/ Carlo Allegri Most Americans Foresee Trump’s Business Interests Driving White House Decisions

Starrett City refers to a housing development in New York City for low-income residents with nearly 6,000 apartment units in 46 buildings.

"Unique conflicts exist with regard to Starrett City because the president is on both sides of the negotiation — he oversees the government entity providing taxpayer funds and he pockets some of that money himself," the letter said.

The congressmen cited Trump's recent financial disclosures to prove that he owns a 4 percent ownership stake in Starret City, the nation's largest federally subsidized residential property.