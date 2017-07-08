FBI Arrests Man for Threatening to Assault US Senator Ernst

© REUTERS/ Deanna Dent Police in US State of Arizona Arrest 2 Men Over Threat to Republican Senator

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) arrested a man in the US state of Iowa on Friday for threatening a state senator, the FBI said in a press release.

"On the morning of July 7, 2017, the Omaha Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested a man who made threats against US Senator Joni Ernst from the state of Iowa," the release stated on Friday.

Robert William Simet, 64, was arrested for making threats to assault Ernst, the release noted. Simet is in custody awaiting his initial appearance in court, the release added.

FBI Omaha Special Agent Randall Thysse stated in the release that the safety of elected officials cannot be taken lightly.

On June 14, 66-year-old James Hodgkinson opened fire on participants of the Republican baseball practice, injuring US Congressman Steve Scalise and four other individuals.