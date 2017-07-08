US Appeals Court Rejects Hawaii's Request for Emergency Injunction on Travel Ban

© AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais Hawaii Challenges Trump Travel Ban for Conflicting With Supreme Court Decision

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has denied the state of Hawaii's emergency motion for an injunction against President Donald Trump's immigration executive order, according to a court document.

"Because the district court was not asked to grant injunctive relief or to modify the injunction, we do not fault it for doing so. It is so ordered," the document stated on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Hawaii sent a request to the court to issue a ruling halting Trump's temporary travel ban while the state is seeking clarification of the executive action.

The court dismissed the appeal based on the fact that it lacked jurisdiction to review the district court's order, the document explained.

On June 30, Hawaii took legal action to challenge President Trump’s new travel ban policy after the top court partially lifted an injunction that was imposed by the state's district court.

The March 6 travel ban blocked nationals from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen from entering for 90 days. It later allowed close family members of those in the United States to enter but banned others, including grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.