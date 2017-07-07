Trump 'Absolutely' Still Wants Mexico to Pay for Border Wall

Nieto canceled his visit to the United States in January amid Washington’s calls for Mexico to pay for a border wall. Trump said that if Mexico was unwilling to pay for the wall, then it would be better to postpone the discussions.
Trump has made border security a top priority during his presidential campaign. In May, the Department of Homeland Security said in a press release that Trump’s 2018 budget proposal includes $4.5 billion to bolster border security, including construction of a wall and increased enforcement initiatives.
All comments
Show new comments (0)