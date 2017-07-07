Trump 'Absolutely' Still Wants Mexico to Pay for Border Wall

© REUTERS/ Mike Blake Trump Border Wall Prototypes to Be Built This Summer in San Diego

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)When asked by pool reporters if he still wanted Mexico to pay for the border wall, Trump responded, "Absolutely."

Nieto canceled his visit to the United States in January amid Washington’s calls for Mexico to pay for a border wall. Trump said that if Mexico was unwilling to pay for the wall, then it would be better to postpone the discussions.

Trump has made border security a top priority during his presidential campaign. In May, the Department of Homeland Security said in a press release that Trump’s 2018 budget proposal includes $4.5 billion to bolster border security, including construction of a wall and increased enforcement initiatives.