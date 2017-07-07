US Democrats Still More Confident in Healthcare Than Republicans - Poll

© AP Photo/ Evan Vucci Trump Adviser Confident US Healthcare Bill to Be on President's Desk This Summer

MOSCOW (Sputnik)A total of 40 percent of US adults with Democratic views expressed confidence in the country’s medical system, while only 33 percent of Republicans held the same opinion, continuing a three-year-old trend that started after the 2014 implementation of Democratic President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act (ACA).

“Partisan differences in confidence, to some degree, reflect Americans’ politically polarized opinions of the ACA,” Gallup's report noted.

Historically Republicans expressed more confidence in the medical system, but that trend had changed in 2014 and may again change if US President Donald Trump's efforts to repeal the Obamacare act are successful, according to the pollster.

“Republicans have long expressed disapproval of the ACA. Trump and congressional Republicans continue to try to repeal the law and replace it with new legislation… If Republicans can rewrite the healthcare law, it could affect confidence in the medical system among partisans and perhaps among Americans overall,” Gallup said.

Overall 37 percent of US adults feel positive about the medical system, which is close to the historical average level of 38 percent, according to the poll.

Obama signed the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, in 2010, and most of the provisions took effect in 2014. The act faced fierce opposition from the Republican Party.