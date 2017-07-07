MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A US federal judge in Hawaii declined late on Thursday to interpret a US Supreme Court ruling after it partially reauthorized President Donald Trump’s travel ban, local media reported.

"Because Plaintiffs seek clarification of the June 26, 2017 injunction modifications authored by the Supreme Court, clarification should be sought there, not here," Judge Derrick Watson said in a ruling, quoted by the CNN news network.

Hawaii took legal action to challenge President Trump’s new travel ban policy on June 30 after the top court partially lifted an injunction that was imposed by the state's district court.

The March 6 travel ban blocked nationals from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen from entering for 90 days. It later allowed close family members of those in the United States to enter but banned others, including grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.

The Hawaii court filing claimed travel restrictions excluded certain individuals from entering the United States who qualified under protections provided by the Supreme Court’s ruling.