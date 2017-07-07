US Judge Extends Halt on Deporting Iraqi Nationals for Another 14 Days

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — A US federal judge in the state of Michigan halted the deportation of Iraqi nationals by an additional 14 days as of July 10, court documents stated.

"As a result, there is good cause to extend the stay order beyond July 10, 2017," the document stated on Thursday. "The Court orders that the stay of removal for all members of the class, both original members and those added by way of the expanded definition, shall now expire on July 24, 2017 at 11:59 p.m."

On June 22, the federal court initially halted the deportation of more than 100 Iraqi nationals who were arrested during Immigration and Customs Enforcements raids in June according to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Michigan.

On June 15, the ACLU stated it filed a class-action lawsuit to immediately stop federal immigration officials from deporting more than 100 Iraqi nationals arrested in raids by federal agents this month.

The lawsuit claimed it is illegal to deport these detainees without allowing them to prove that they fear torture or death if returned to Iraq. Most of the Iraqi Nationals are Chaldean Christians, but some are Christian converts and Shiite Muslims.