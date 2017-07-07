Resignation of US Government Ethics Chief 'Unnerving' - Senator Warren

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — "Walter Shaub’s announcement that he is resigning as the head of the Office of Government Ethics is deeply unnerving," Warren said on Thursday.

Shaub conducted his duties in a nonpartisan manner and put the law first, Warren stated. The Senate must confirm a candidate who is independent and tough enough to withstand pressure from the Trump administration to bypass ethics rules, Warren added.

Earlier on Thursday, Shaub submitted his resignation letter to US President Donald Trump. Shaub said in a separate statement issued by the Campaign Legal Center, his future employer, that in working with the Trump administration it became clear that the US government must make improvements to its existing ethics program.

A US watchdog earlier in the day filed a complaint with the OGE claiming Trump advisor Jared Kushner failed to disclose possible conflicts of interests due to equity in an online real estate company.

Since taking office, Trump has come under fire by the OGE and lawmakers for allegedly not adequately divesting business interests that conflict with government responsibilities. In January, Shaub said that Trump’s divestiture plan to resolve business conflicts of interests did not adequately meet ethical standards for US public servants.