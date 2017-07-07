Man From US State of Ohio Pleads Guilty to Trying to Help Daesh in Libya

"Aaron Travis Daniels, 20, aka Harun Muhammad, aka Abu Yusef, of Columbus, Ohio, pleaded guilty to attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS), a designated foreign terrorist organization," the release stated on Thursday.
The release noted Daniels admitted planning to travel from Columbus, Ohio to Libya to join the terror group.
Daniels faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, but a date for sentencing has not been set yet, the release added.
