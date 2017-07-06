Pyongyang’s ICBM Capability Not to Bring US Closer to War With N. Korea - Mattis

© REUTERS/ Yuri Gripas Mattis Reassures Japan US Committed to Deterrence Amid N. Korea Threat

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The successful test of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) by North Korea will not bring Washington and Pyongyang closer to war, US Secretary of Defense James Mattis said on Thursday.

"I don’t believe this capability in itself brings us closer to war because the President has been very clear, Secretary of State’s been very clear that we are leading with diplomatic and economic efforts," Mattis told reporters as quoted by Fox News.

US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said on Wednesday that the United States is prepared to use the full range of capabilities, including military options, to defend the country and its allies against North Korea.

Pyongyang announced on Tuesday it had successfully launched its first intercontinental ballistic missile at 00:30 GMT. North Korea said the missile traveled 580 miles and reached an altitude of 1,740 miles during its 39-minute flight before "accurately hitting the target waters in the open sea" in the Sea of Japan.