Police Officers Rescue Poor Dogs Left Alone in Boiling Car (VIDEO)

On June 2, two dogs were trapped inside a hot car left by an irresponsible owner outside of a movie theater in Roswell, a city in Georgia, US. The windows were slightly rolled down and one dog was barking hysterically. A concerned passerby noticed the animals were suffering and called the police.

One of the officers was nearby and arrived at the scene in 18 seconds. As seen from body cam footage, which was later posted by Roswell Police Department on their official Facebook page, when the policeman measured the air temperature inside the car, it reached a horrifying 167 degrees Fahrenheit (75 Celsius!) By that time, the dogs had already spent more than an hour in that ‘hell.'

One of the pooches behaved aggressively from heat and fear, so the officers removed it with the animal catch pole. That's when they noticed the second little ‘victim' hiding under the front seat — it crawled there to escape the direct sunlight.

According to police, the first dog had a heat stroke seizure. Firefighters provided urgent medical care to cool off and hydrate the overheated animals, which were then taken to an emergency animal hospital, where they were treated and discharged in good health.

The owner of the dogs, Shaquanda Cole, was charged with two counts of animal cruelty. Her dogs were seized as ‘evidence' by Fulton County Animal Control and will remain in their custody until the woman's court appearance in August.

Every year, dogs suffer and die when their owners make the mistake of leaving them in a parked car — even for ‘just a minute.' A hot oven or a hot car — it's all the same. Roswell Police urge everyone seeing pets trapped inside of a hot car, call 911 so that a tragedy could be avoided.