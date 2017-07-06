One-Third of Residents in Washington, DC Join Anti-Trump Protests

© AP Photo/ Alik Keplicz Several Polish Groups Set to Stage Protest Against Trump's Visit

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Washington, DC has arguably become the US capital of public protests against President Donald Trump, with one in three residents reporting they have joined at least one public demonstration against the new administration, according to a poll by the Washington Post on Thursday.

"A Fox News poll in February found that 14 percent of registered voters nationwide had participated in a march or demonstration since the election in November, far less than the 35 percent of Washington registered voters who have protested between the beginning of the year and June," a report explaining the poll stated.

Washington, DC residents overwhelmingly support the Democratic Party and a city in which more than 90 percent of the electorate voted for former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton over Trump in the 2016 election, the report explained.

© REUTERS/ Mike Segar Hundreds Rally in DC to Protest Against Trump Pick for Education Chief

The poll also revealed a racial divide among protesters.

More than half of the city’s white residents, or 53 percent, have participated in a march or a demonstration opposing Trump’s policies since the beginning of the year, the poll demonstrated.

In contrast, just 16 percent of the city’s African-American residents and 36 percent of Hispanics and those of other racial and ethnic groups have joined an anti-Trump protest, the poll noted.