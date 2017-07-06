Register
18:06 GMT +306 July 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Protesters encircle a group standing to form letters that spell Impeach Trump, during a rally to protest President Donald Trump and his policies, on the National Mall, Saturday, June 3, 2017, in Washington

    One-Third of Residents in Washington, DC Join Anti-Trump Protests

    © AP Photo/ Alex Brandon
    US
    Get short URL
    15002

    Washington, DC could become the US capital of public protests against President Donald Trump, while 35 percent of Washington registered voters protested between the beginning of the year and June, according to the poll.

    Polish national flag
    © AP Photo/ Alik Keplicz
    Several Polish Groups Set to Stage Protest Against Trump's Visit
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Washington, DC has arguably become the US capital of public protests against President Donald Trump, with one in three residents reporting they have joined at least one public demonstration against the new administration, according to a poll by the Washington Post on Thursday.

    "A Fox News poll in February found that 14 percent of registered voters nationwide had participated in a march or demonstration since the election in November, far less than the 35 percent of Washington registered voters who have protested between the beginning of the year and June," a report explaining the poll stated.

    Washington, DC residents overwhelmingly support the Democratic Party and a city in which more than 90 percent of the electorate voted for former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton over Trump in the 2016 election, the report explained.

    US President-elect Donald Trump (L) stands with Betsy DeVos after their meeting at the main clubhouse at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, US, November 19, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Mike Segar
    Hundreds Rally in DC to Protest Against Trump Pick for Education Chief
    The poll also revealed a racial divide among protesters.

    More than half of the city’s white residents, or 53 percent, have participated in a march or a demonstration opposing Trump’s policies since the beginning of the year, the poll demonstrated.

    In contrast, just 16 percent of the city’s African-American residents and 36 percent of Hispanics and those of other racial and ethnic groups have joined an anti-Trump protest, the poll noted.

    Related:

    'Trump Not Welcome': Some 6,000 People Protest Against US President in Brussels
    Pro-Trump Activists Protest Against Fake News at CNN Headquarters in Atlanta
    Thousands Protest Against Trump's Visit in Brussels (PHOTO)
    #HandsOffSyria: Protesters at White House, US Cities Over Trump’s Syria Strikes
    Tags:
    protests, Donald Trump, Washington DC, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russian Special Forces Mi-35M Helicopters Take Part in Drill
    Russian Special Forces Mi-35M Helicopters Take Part in Drill
    Going Nuclear
    Going Nuclear
    G20 in numbers
    G-20 in Numbers

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok