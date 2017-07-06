Clinton Offers ‘Radical’ Healthcare Proposal to Republican Critics

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Republicans wrote to Clinton on Wednesday saying they "got to fix what’s broken" in the US healthcare system and asking what kind of plan could the former presidential candidate offer.

"Right here. Includes radical provisions like how not to kick 23 mil [people] off their coverage. Feel free to run [with it,]" Clinton said in a Twitter post with a link to her healthcare plan.

During her 2016 campaign Clinton repeatedly pledged to improve the medical care in the country, but at the same time stood by the Affordable Care Act, also called Obamacare.

The most recent version of a new healthcare bill, a Senate-drafted proposal, sparked criticism from Democrats and a number of Republican lawmakers after the Congressional Budget Office announced in a report that 22 million more Americans would be without health insurance by 2026 compared to current law.