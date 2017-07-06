Reports Claiming 44 US States Refused to Provide Voter Data 'Fake News'

© AP Photo/ Evan Vucci US State of Maryland Denies Trump's Request for Voter Registration Information

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US media claims that 44 states and the District of Columbia declined to provide the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity with available voter information are inaccurate, the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity, Kris said in a press release issued by the White House.

"While there are news reports that 44 states have ‘refused’ to provide voter information to the Commisision, these reports are patently false, more ‘fake news,’" Kobach said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, CNN reported almost all states have pushed back to respond to President Donald Trump administration's letters asking for publicly available voters' data, including names, birthdays, the last four digits of their Social Security numbers and their voting history since 2006.

To date, only 14 states and the District of Columbia have not complied with the requests while 36 states either decided to participate or were considering it, Kobach claimed.

Some states by law cannot hand over certain information such as social security numbers while others make a limited amount of data available to the public for a fee.

On May 11, Trump issued an executive order to establish an advisory commission on election integrity, and ordered the commission to issue a report laying out the vulnerabilities in voting systems and other practices that could lead to fraudulent voter registration or voting.

The 15-member commission is chaired by Vice President Mike Pence, and includes experts on election management, voter integrity and election fraud.