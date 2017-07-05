US Senate Judiciary Cmte. to Hold Hearing for FBI Head Nominee Wray on July 12

© AFP 2017/ YURI GRIPAS FBI’s Low Efficiency in Finding Missing Visiting Scholar Angers Chinese

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Senate Judiciary Committee is scheduled to hold a hearing for the nominee for Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Christopher Wray on July 12, the panel announced in a statement on Wednesday.

"The Senate Committee on the Judiciary has scheduled a hearing entitled: "Nominations" for Wednesday, July 12, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. [2 p. m. GMT]… Christopher A. Wray, to be Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation," according to the statement.

On June 7, President Donald Trump announced via Twitter he had chosen Wray to head the FBI. Trump said Wray’s experience made him an ideal nominee for the post.

Wray previously served as Assistant Attorney General at the head of the Criminal Division of the Justice Department from 2003 to 2005.

After completing his service, Wray received the Edmund J. Randolph Award, the Justice Department's highest honor for public service and leadership.