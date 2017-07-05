US Not Yet Ready to Back Kiev’s Claims Russia Behind Recent Cyberattacks

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Petya ransomware was used in a large-scale attack on oil, telecommunications and financial companies in Russia and Ukraine, blocking computers and demanding $300 in bitcoins.

"We’re aware that the Ukrainian government is holding Russia responsible for last week’s attacks but we’re not ready to make that judgment just yet," the official stated.

The malware, called Petya, was first identified in March 2016. Security researchers said on Tuesday that it appears to be spreading on the same exploit as the WannaCry ransomware that took down hundreds of thousands of computers worldwide last month.

Ukrainian government agencies, banks and electrical companies have also been affected, as well as Russia's oil company Rosneft and dozens of other companies across the United Kingdom, France, Spain and other nations.