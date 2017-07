WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Martyshev, accused of cyber fraud, was extradited by the Latvian authorities to the United States and is now detained in a US prison in Alexandria, Virginia.

"We consider this arrest as another case of kidnapping of Russian citizens by US authorities in violation of the current bilateral agreement on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters from 1999," the embassy stated.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has repeatedly accused the US of "hunting" and detaining Russian nationals abroad.