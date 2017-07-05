Pentagon Declines to Comment on Reported Plans for Base Near Syria's Deir ez-Zor

When asked whether the Pentagon has a comment on the reports, Davis said "I don't. I am not familiar with that."
In March, coalition spokesperson John Dorrian said Deir ez-Zor could become the next target of operations against Daesh after Raqqa.
Deir ez-Zor had been encircled by the Daesh terrorists since 2014 with its residents living in conditions of humanitarian catastrophe. However, the Syrian government forces were able to regain control over a half of the city this year. The Syrian forces continue an offensive aimed at lifting the siege and creating supply lines for the city’s residents.
