Explosion at Eglin US Air Force Base Lab in Florida Being Investigated

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — There are currently no injured in the incident.

"At 10 a.m. an explosion occurred [sic] at the McKinley Climatic Lab First responders are on the scene," the base said in a Twitter message.

"No injuries have been reported. The cause of the explosion is under investigation."

"The source of the smoke has been identified as methyl chloride," the base later said.