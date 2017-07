© AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais Hawaii Challenges Trump Travel Ban for Conflicting With Supreme Court Decision

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Sixty percent of voters support "new guidelines which say visa applicants from six predominately Muslim countries must prove a close family relationship with a US resident in order to enter the country," according to Morning Consult/POLITICO poll.

Only 28 percent of American voters oppose the new measures, the poll found.

The poll further revealed that 67 percent of voters believe that grandparents should qualify as a close family relationship for visa applicant, despite the fact that this category was excluded from the bill.

The poll was conducted on June 29-30 among nearly 2,000 registered US voters, and has a 2-percent margin of error.