Register
20:39 GMT +304 July 2017
Live
    Search
    President Donald Trump.

    Half of US Citizens Trust CNN More Than Trump - Survey

    © AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    US
    Get short URL
    712804

    A half of US citizens, including 91 percent of Democrats, trust the CNN broadcaster more than President Donald Trump, media reported Tuesday, citing the results of a poll by Survey Monkey.

    CNN Center
    CC BY 2.0 / red, white, and black eyes forever / CNN Center
    Trump Violently "Beats" 'Fake News' CNN in Controversial Twitter Post, Sparks Social Media Storm
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the survey, cited by Axios media company, 50 percent of the respondents found the CNN broadcaster more trustworthy than Trump, compared to 43 percent who think the opposite. In contrast, 89 percent of Republicans expressed their trust in Trump's words, while 91 percent of Democrats believe that the CNN broadcaster is more trustworthy. As for those who do not lean toward any of the two parties, the figures resembled the overall vote, with 55 percent of respondents picking CNN's side.

    Additionally, the survey analyzed the attitude of US citizens toward Trump's tweets. The majority of adults polled, 64 percent (89 percent of Democrats and 38 percent of Republicans), expressed their disapproval of his tweets, with 47 percent of respondents calling them "undignified" and 34 percent describing them as "mean."

    Since Trump assumed the office, US media, including CNN, have accused the US president's team of having ties to the Kremlin. The US president has refuted these allegations and labeled the media involved in these speculations as "fake news."

    The recent scandal over the "fake news" issue occurred on June 24, when CNN took down an article, where, citing a source, the broadcaster reported on a US Senate Intelligence Committee investigation of the meeting of Anthony Scaramucci, a member of Trump's transition team, and Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev. The article was retracted, while three CNN reporters who worked on the story resigned.

    Related:

    ‘Stupid as Sh*t’: CNN Producer Insults ‘Crazy’ Trump Voters in New Video Sting
    President of CNN Refuses to Face Reporters Who Exposed Network for Fake News
    Moscow Insists CNN Explain Why it Manipulated Opinions With 'Aleppo Boy' Story
    Tags:
    citizenship, CNN, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    We Are the Champions! 2017 FIFA Confed Cup Final Match and Closing Ceremony
    We Are the Champions! 2017 FIFA Confed Cup Final Match and Closing Ceremony
    Like a Wrecking Ball
    Like a Wrecking Ball
    T-14: Russian Tank That Changed The Arms Market
    T-14 Armata: The Russian Tank That Changed the Arms Market

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok