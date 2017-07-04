Half of US Citizens Trust CNN More Than Trump - Survey

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the survey, cited by Axios media company, 50 percent of the respondents found the CNN broadcaster more trustworthy than Trump, compared to 43 percent who think the opposite. In contrast, 89 percent of Republicans expressed their trust in Trump's words, while 91 percent of Democrats believe that the CNN broadcaster is more trustworthy. As for those who do not lean toward any of the two parties, the figures resembled the overall vote, with 55 percent of respondents picking CNN's side.

Additionally, the survey analyzed the attitude of US citizens toward Trump's tweets. The majority of adults polled, 64 percent (89 percent of Democrats and 38 percent of Republicans), expressed their disapproval of his tweets, with 47 percent of respondents calling them "undignified" and 34 percent describing them as "mean."

Since Trump assumed the office, US media, including CNN, have accused the US president's team of having ties to the Kremlin. The US president has refuted these allegations and labeled the media involved in these speculations as "fake news."

The recent scandal over the "fake news" issue occurred on June 24, when CNN took down an article, where, citing a source, the broadcaster reported on a US Senate Intelligence Committee investigation of the meeting of Anthony Scaramucci, a member of Trump's transition team, and Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev. The article was retracted, while three CNN reporters who worked on the story resigned.